Manchester City Women Hammer Bournemouth, Set Sights on Sheffield United

Manchester City Women demonstrated their overwhelming class with a dominant 6-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth, advancing to the FA Cup fifth round and continuing their stellar form across all competitions. The match, held on January 18, 2026, was a showcase of City’s relentless attacking prowess and defensive solidity as they obliterated their third-tier opponents at the Joie Stadium. This resounding win not only extended their unbeaten streak to 16 matches but also ensured their progression to the next stage of the FA Cup, where they will face Sheffield United.

City Unstoppable as Bournemouth Overpowered

It was clear from the outset that Manchester City were the dominant side. Despite an energetic start from Bournemouth, including a notable early effort from Jenna Markham that was denied by goalkeeper Khiara Keating, City soon took control. Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, who entered the game with 12 goals for the season, opened the scoring in the 19th minute. A well-placed cross from Leila Ouahabi allowed Shaw to rise above the defence and head home with authority.

City doubled their advantage just before halftime through Lauren Hemp, who latched onto a clever pass from Shaw to drive a low shot into the far corner. The relentless Blues weren’t done yet. Laura Coombs scored twice in quick succession, first slotting home after a well-worked move with Shaw, then tapping in from another Shaw assist to make it 4-0 at the break. Coombs reflected on her brace, saying, “It’s always special to score in the FA Cup, but the way we played as a team tonight made it even better.”

After the break, City continued their attacking onslaught. With an eye on the upcoming League Cup semi-final, head coach Andrée Jeglertz rotated his squad. Vivianne Miedema replaced Shaw and soon made her presence felt, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes. The Dutch striker first tapped in a rebound from Gracie Prior’s shot, then added a second five minutes before the final whistle to cap off the scoring. City’s hopes for a seventh goal were dashed in stoppage time when Leila Ouahabi’s effort was ruled offside.

For Bournemouth, who play in the FA Women’s National League South, the defeat was a harsh lesson in the quality of their Premier League counterparts. However, they can take pride in their resilience, with Amber Treweek almost pulling a goal back late on, though her shot sailed over after an initial save from Keating.

The victory sets up a fifth-round clash with Sheffield United, scheduled for the weekend of February 21-22, 2026. City are in fine form, with their last FA Cup meeting with the Blades resulting in a commanding 7-0 win in the 2022/23 season. Sheffield United, currently positioned ninth in WSL 2, will face an uphill battle in what promises to be a challenging fixture.

City’s FA Cup pedigree remains strong, with the team having lifted the trophy three times, most recently in 2020, and reaching the semi-finals last season. The current squad’s ambition is clear, and they look poised to mount a serious challenge for silverware once again this season.

Off the pitch, fans are already turning their attention to City’s upcoming clash with Chelsea. The two teams are set to meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in a highly anticipated Women’s Super League encounter. Tickets for the match are now on sale, with prices starting at £5 for Under-16s and £15 for adults, alongside a range of hospitality packages.

As Manchester City continue their pursuit of trophies across both league and cup competitions, the excitement around the team remains palpable. With their next few weeks featuring high-stakes matches and more opportunities to showcase their attacking depth and defensive strength, City will look to keep their momentum rolling into the FA Cup fifth round and beyond.