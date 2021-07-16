Manchester City winger could return to La Liga with Valencia, according to reports.

Manchester City’s investment on Ferran Torres has proven to be a prudent one.

Aside from bonuses, he was transferred from Valencia for £20.8 million ($28.8 million).

Looking ahead, the 21-year-old winger understands that he will have to make decisions at some time.

The Spaniard’s efforts were enough to help the Sky Blues win the English Premier League and the Carabao Cup, with 13 goals in 36 games.

Torres, though, couldn’t help but admit that a part of him is still with the La Liga club in an interview with Radio Marca.

In the meanwhile, he hopes the Bats can work out their problems, and he isn’t ruling out the possibility of a return to Mestalla.

“I hope Valencia can turn things around because I don’t like seeing them in the circumstances they’ve been in this season. “This year, I hope things get back to normal,” Torres said. “I’ve always stated it and will continue to say it. Valencia is my home; it is where I grew up and where I have received all of my blessings. “Why don’t you come back here in the future?” says the narrator.

Torres was brought in to take the role of Leroy Sane, who transferred to Bayern Munich.

He is regarded as one of Valencia’s most promising young players, having scored nine goals in 97 games.

Valencia, however, was obliged to sell Torres to Manchester City for a bargain price due to financial difficulties.

Torres has a bright future ahead of him at the age of 21. He’s been doing well under Pep Guardiola, and clubs are paying attention.

The Spanish winger is considering a return to Mestalla, which may happen at any time.

However, returning to Valencia may be difficult, especially if Torres continues to make significant progress with the Citizens.

Torres has also scored eight goals in his first 17 international games for Spain.