Manchester City want a $117 million striker to replace Kane after signing Grealish for $137 million, according to reports.

Manchester City are apparently considering Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina as a possible replacement for Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in the 21-year-old Vlahovic.

According to Italian media site Firenze Viola, Manchester City regard Vlahovic not only as a replacement if they fail to sign Kane, but also as a perfect choice who has the potential to become the club’s future.

Kane has been extensively linked with a move from Spurs to City this summer, having lately expressed his desire to win titles. Both teams, however, have been unable to strike an agreement.

Manchester City reportedly made another $173 million proposal for Kane last week, but Tottenham have yet to answer.

In truth, Kane has reported to Spurs’ training camp for the 2021-22 season, despite the fact that he did not play in their 1-0 win against City in the 2021-22 Premier League opener.

Manchester City parted ties with main striker Sergio Aguero, who joined FC Barcelona as a free agent this summer. The Premier League champions have yet to find a replacement for Aguero, who ended his decade-long stay at City as the club’s all-time leading striker with 260 goals in 390 appearances in all competitions.

Despite the fact that Pep Guardiola has conceded that Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable at City, the club is still looking to add depth to its roster. While Kane, who is 28 years old, is a good choice, City are also interested in Fiorentina’s Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has 31 goals and four assists in 85 competitive outings for Fiorentina since joining the Italian club in 2018. Last season, the young Serbian striker had a fantastic season with Fiorentina, scoring 21 goals and assisting on two occasions in as many as 40 games.

Manchester City will have to pay another $117 million to convince Fiorentina to sell Vlahovic after recently signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record sum of $137 million.

“I have no idea what will happen, but I intend to keep Vlahovic this summer; I want him to stay. But if a price of €100 million comes in, I’ll consider it,” Fiorentina president Rocco B. Commisso said in response to reports concerning Vlahovic, who is under contract with the Serie A club until 2023.