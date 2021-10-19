Manchester City star offers disgruntled English striker advice, according to transfer rumors.

Kevin De Bruyne, a Manchester City attacking midfielder, understands Raheem Sterling’s dissatisfaction with the club, but hopes he changes his mind soon.

De Bruyne gave a gloomy assessment of Sterling’s position to the media ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

“I understand the aggravation; I’m a player, and you have some players who require more rhythm, and Raz [Raheem Sterling] may require more; I, too, require more.” It’s difficult to play just one game, but the manager must make difficult decisions,” the Belgian international told them through Goal.

Sterling was linked with a January loan move to Barcelona earlier this month as his playing time was severely reduced following the signing of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Sport.

Es claims that the England striker wants to leave Manchester City in quest of greater playing time, which the La Liga giants may provide following Lionel Messi’s exit during the summer transfer window.

When you consider De Bruyne’s ideas, it’s easy to see why stars like Sterling are benched from time to time as Manchester City chases its third Premier League title in four years.

However, as time passes, a Sterling exit appears to be more likely.

When speaking with the Financial Times Business of Sports US Summit, the striker acknowledged this.

“At this point in time, if there was a possibility to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it.” Football is, without a doubt, the most important thing to me. “I’d want to play abroad and see how I would fare against a different challenge,” Sterling added.

In his eight Premier League outings, Sterling has only scored once, in a 5-0 thumping of Norwich City in late August.

Manchester City is currently in third place in the Premier League table, two points behind league leaders Chelsea, with 17 points.

The Citizens play a Champions League match against Club Brugge at 5:45 PM BST (12:45 PM ET) on Thursday, October 19, before hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on October 24.