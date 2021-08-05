Manchester City Signs Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish As A Big Summer Signing

Man City has finally gotten their man.

The English Premier League’s defending champions have been on the lookout for a big-money summer transfer window deal.

Manchester City has been linked with a £75 million ($103.7 million) trade for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to reports last week.

Transfer maestro Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal today, bringing the deal to fruition.

The agreed-upon transfer fee for the English national team star is £100 million ($139.1 million), according to Romano, and his contract runs through the summer of 2026.

Manchester City administration is expected to announce the acquisition within the next 24 hours, according to City Xtra.

Manchester City shattered the existing transfer fee record, which was last held by Manchester United in 2016 for their £89 million ($123.8 million) bid for French national Paul Pogba.

Manchester City’s signing couldn’t have come at a better time, as they’ve been looking for a player who can help them win their third Premier League title in four years.

Sergio Aguero’s transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona has left the club with a huge hole that they’ve been trying to fill since his departure. Despite the fact that Grealish isn’t a striker, he adds a fresh dimension to their game.

Grealish, 25, is a “excellent player,” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who believes that having him on the team helps them to be more imaginative in their assaults.

Grealish had a fantastic performance at the 2020 European Championships, as his playmaking enabled England to score two important goals in the quarter-finals against Germany.

The midfielder has been with Aston Villa since he was six years old, and his move to Manchester City will undoubtedly break the hearts of everyone at the club. However, this is a fantastic opportunity for Grealish to develop as a player, and he will be able to compete for major silverware every year–especially the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Manchester City is still looking for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has gone AWOL by failing to attend to training camp.

To sign Kane, the Premier League winners would have to pay another world-record sum, as his home club is refusing all offers.