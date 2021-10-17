Manchester City Rumors: If a Big Transfer Happens, Declan Rice Will Replace This Player – Report.

According to a source, Manchester City sees Declan Rice of West Ham United as a long-term successor to one of its experienced stars and is set to make a move for him soon.

The Citizens may have missed out on some of their top targets this summer, but they were still able to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for the start of the new season. Rice has already been designated as a priority by Manchester City for the coming season, according to The Athletic.

Rice is still being tracked by other English Premier League clubs, but Manchester City will make a play for him next summer after recognizing the 22-year-old midfielder as a viable replacement to Fernandinho, according to the report.

In the summer, the 36-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City, and he is set to stay with the Citizens for the remainder of the season. The report goes on to say that the Premier League champions are still interested in signing Rice to cover the Brazilian’s post next summer.

Rice has undeniably been a crucial character at West Ham in recent years, and it is realistic to assume that clubs will continue to seek him.

The Hammers were able to fight off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea during the summer transfer window. According to the source, these clubs are still mulling a move for Rice.

The 22-year-current old’s contract with West Ham is slated to expire in three years, with a one-year extension option.

Rice is said to have already turned down many offers from the Hammers for a new contract.

Rice has remained unaffected by the speculation surrounding his future, insisting that no matter what the rumors say, he always gives “100 percent” for West Ham.

Rice said in a press conference last month, “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager [David Moyes] and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.” “I believe you can sense in my performances that nothing is wrong, that nothing bothers me.” He explained, “I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the squad.” “I believe you would notice a difference if I wasn’t giving everything for the club, but every time I put on the shirt, my sole goal is to give everything for the club.”