Manchester City News: With veterans injured, the Sky Blues turn to academy players.

Pep Guardiola understands that in order for Manchester City to win the Carabao Cup again, the top players must be utilised.

Unfortunately, with most of his regular stars out due to injuries, he’ll have to improvise.

When the Sky Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday, it was clear that they were missing numerous key players.

The Citizens were without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Oleksander Zinchenko, and Zack Steffen as they drew 0-0 with the Saints.

The next match for Guardiola and his team will be against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, September 21, according to the Guardian.

Due to their injury issue, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that they will have no choice but to use Academy players in that game.

“A few Academy players will participate because we are missing John, Ayme, Rodri, and Oleks, who are all injured. I don’t think Ruben [Dias] and Joao [Cancelo] will be able to participate in this game because they played all the minutes. We’ll have to wait and see,” Guardiola said. “We don’t have four or five days to prepare; we only have three days to make an informed decision. It’s a chance for the Academy, which is why they’re there.”

With that said, it will be interesting to see who Guardiola chooses from the academy’s young and potential youngsters.

Cole Palmer, who made his English Premier League debut against Norwich earlier this season, is set to be one of them.

Luke Mbete-Tabu, in addition to Palmer, is another player who is expected to get action. If he does, he will appear three days before his 18th birthday.

In light of the Citizens’ injury crisis, Guardiola may have to turn to players like Romeo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Liam Delap.

Guardiola, on the other hand, may not be able to rely solely on youth as of Tuesday. The regulars’ injury may provide an opportunity for other veterans on the club to shine.

Phil Foden, who is coming back from an injury, is one of them. He’s been earning spot minutes, and the Sky Blues’ current circumstances may work in his favor.

This might also be an opportunity for Raheem Sterling to shine. He only made his second start against Southampton, but he put in a strong showing.

Guardiola said of his performance, “He was very busy in terms of mobility, but football depends a lot on how good we do the process in the build-up, and when it happens, our strikers and wingers play better, and our offensive midfielders play better.”