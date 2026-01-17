Manchester City Nears Deal for Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace Faces Defensive Shake-up

Manchester City is closing in on a £20 million deal to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, strengthening their defense in response to a growing injury crisis. The England international centre-back, who has played a pivotal role at Selhurst Park, is set to make the move to the Etihad as both clubs navigate a season plagued by injuries and contractual uncertainty.

Defensive Reinforcements Amid Injuries

City’s pursuit of Guehi gained urgency after a string of defensive setbacks left Pep Guardiola’s side with limited options at the back. Josko Gvardiol is recovering from a broken shinbone, and Ruben Dias is sidelined for at least six weeks with a hamstring injury. These blows have prompted swift action, with talks between City and Palace progressing rapidly.

“I understand that a deal with Marc is nearing completion, though it’s not finalized yet, and as a result, he won’t be playing in our upcoming match,” said Palace manager Oliver Glasner. Guehi, 25, is expected to be unavailable for their next fixture against Sunderland, signaling the near-end of his tenure at Palace.

Guehi’s departure marks a significant shift for the South London club. Since joining from Chelsea in 2021, he has established himself as a leader and key figure in both club and international football. His leadership was crucial in Palace’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City in 2025 and their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool earlier this season. His consistent performances earned him a regular spot in the England squad, where he played a critical role in their Euro 2024 final run.

Despite interest from Liverpool last summer, Guehi opted to remain with Palace as his contract entered its final six months. With the prospect of losing their captain for free in the summer, Crystal Palace has opted to cash in on his current market value.

“Everyone hoped Marc would stay forever, but reality is different,” Glasner remarked, adding that Guehi had shown unwavering commitment to the club throughout the season. “I wish him all the best for his career. He has a bright future ahead.”

The deal’s timing is particularly noteworthy, as it comes just months before Guehi could leave for free. Palace had initially hoped to secure a fee of £35–40 million, but with his contract expiring soon and City’s pressing need for a defender, the agreed price has settled at £20 million.

City’s business in the January transfer window doesn’t end with Guehi. The club also secured a £62.5 million deal for Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, further signaling their intent to reinforce their squad as they continue their pursuit of silverware.

Guardiola has been tight-lipped about the Guehi deal, stating, “Nothing to say,” when asked about the transfer at his pre-match press conference. Nonetheless, the consensus is clear: Guehi’s arrival will provide much-needed depth for City’s defense as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

The transfer also marks the beginning of a period of transition for Crystal Palace. Glasner, who took over as manager in 2025, confirmed that he will leave the club when his contract expires in June. He emphasized that Guehi’s departure had no bearing on his decision, stating that he had informed chairman Steve Parish of his intent to move on back in October.

Palace fans are left grappling with the dual loss of both a talismanic captain and a manager. Guehi’s professionalism throughout months of speculation has been widely praised. “He was 100% committed to the team,” Glasner remarked. “He will have a fantastic career ahead.”

With the January transfer window now in full swing, Manchester City’s decisive action in securing Guehi and Semenyo contrasts with the more measured approach taken by other Premier League rivals like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United. As the window nears its close, all eyes will be on how Guehi integrates into Guardiola’s system and whether he can help shore up a defense stretched thin by injuries.

For Crystal Palace, the focus shifts to stabilizing under Glasner’s final months while preparing for a new era without their influential captain. The Premier League continues to surprise, and this latest twist in the transfer saga is sure to add to the drama of an already unpredictable season.