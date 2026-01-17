Manchester City Move Ahead in Marc Guehi Race as Rivals Falter

Manchester City have taken a decisive step toward signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, with negotiations accelerating in the final weeks of the January transfer window. Senior sources indicate City have moved ahead of domestic and European rivals, placing the Premier League champions in pole position to secure the England international.

Transfer developments gathered pace on January 16, 2026, when multiple reports confirmed that City had made a substantial contract offer to Guehi and were preparing to formalize talks with Crystal Palace. The move follows months of uncertainty around the defender’s future and comes after Liverpool failed to complete a deal during last summer’s deadline window.

City Act as Injury Crisis Bites

City’s renewed urgency is closely tied to mounting defensive problems. Ruben Dias is expected to miss at least another month with a hamstring injury, while Josko Gvardiol is not forecast to return until May. The shortage has forced Pep Guardiola to recall 20-year-old Max Alleyne from his Watford loan, with the academy graduate starting recent matches against Brighton, Exeter and Newcastle.

Against that backdrop, Guehi has emerged as City’s preferred solution. Now 25, the centre-back has been a cornerstone of Crystal Palace since arriving from Chelsea in 2021. He has made 188 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals, and last season captained Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield victories. Despite the ongoing transfer speculation, Guehi has missed just one Premier League match in the 2025/26 campaign and has registered four goal involvements in 20 league outings, the third-highest total in the Palace squad.

City are believed to be preparing a formal bid in the region of £30 million, with overall discussions centering on a final fee between £20 million and £30 million. Palace had previously valued their captain at £30–35 million, but with Guehi’s contract entering its final six months, the club faces pressure to conclude a sale.

Liverpool Left Watching as Bayern Exit Race

The developments represent a significant setback for Liverpool, who were close to signing Guehi on last summer’s deadline day before Palace failed to line up a replacement. The Reds had reportedly offered £35 million at the time but have not returned with a fresh January bid. With Ibrahima Konate expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by an ACL injury, head coach Arne Slot has often been limited to just three senior centre-backs.

Speaking before Liverpool’s match against Burnley, Slot acknowledged the club’s defensive challenges but stopped short of guaranteeing new arrivals before the February 2 deadline, noting that the squad and club hierarchy are “aligned” on the issues facing the team.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich were also linked with Guehi earlier in the window, but Bayern have now withdrawn from contention, leaving City as clear frontrunners. Personal terms are not expected to present a major obstacle, with City reportedly willing to elevate Guehi into the club’s upper wage bracket to secure his commitment.

The potential signing would add to City’s active January, following their £64 million acquisition of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. For Palace, the departure of their captain would be a significant blow, but one softened by the prospect of recouping a sizeable fee before losing him for free in the summer.

With talks described as advanced and negotiations progressing on both the contractual and club-to-club fronts, expectations are growing that Guehi could soon be unveiled at the Etihad Stadium. If completed, the deal would not only stabilize City’s injury-hit defence but also underline their intent to strengthen decisively while rivals hesitate.