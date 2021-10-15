Manchester City midfielder hints at January exit, according to transfer rumors.

It’s reasonable that players like Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling would want to be on the football field.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old Englishman, his fortunes with the Sky Blues have changed.

He was formerly a significant figure with Manchester City, but he has since fallen out of favor. Pep Guardiola has not given him enough playing time, which is obviously upsetting.

The 26-year-old acknowledged at the Financial Times Business of Sports US Summit that he would leave Manchester City in a heartbeat if a better offer came around.

He has stated that he is open to heading to France or Spain, in addition to the English Premier League.

Sterling’s fortunes have plummeted since he helped the same squad win three Premier League titles.

This season, he has dropped down the pecking order, which is why he is looking forward to the January transfer window.

Manchester City has been Sterling’s home for the past six years. In 2015, he was bought for £50 million ($68 million) from Liverpool, according to Goal.

The English winger has only appeared in 16 of the Citizens’ past 33 outings in all competitions since February.

“As an English player, the Premier League is all I know.” Part of what Sterling said in the Financial Times report was, “I’ve always known that maybe one day, I’d want to play abroad and see how I’d fare against that challenge.”

Sterling has no choice except to wait and see what happens. Some clubs have indicated interest in him, but each has its own set of circumstances.

Barcelona is one of them. However, due to their financial predicament, the only way they can have him is through a loan agreement.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Newcastle have all been linked with Sterling.

The Magpies could be a worthwhile pit break, especially in light of the Saudi-backed takeover.

Newcastle United is anticipated to undergo a big renovation, and Sterling might find new life as early as January if he joins the Magpies’ new lineup.

For Sterling, the most important thing right now is that he enjoys football at a particular level. According to the Guardian, he is at the top of the list for ensuring adequate playing time.