Manchester City manager praises Ronaldo, the striker who ‘might’ replace Lionel Messi.

At Manchester City, one of Pep Guardiola’s stars is having the time of his life.

Phil Foden is eager to go on where he left off this season with the Citizens, having acquired a regular berth in Pep Guardiola’s front three.

After scoring 16 goals for Manchester City last season, Foden is off to a flying start in 2021-22, scoring two goals in his opening seven appearances for the club.

The devastating form of the left-footed striker did not go unnoticed. Foden is not just a prolific striker, but also a flexible player who can play all “five places up front,” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola told Manchester City’s official website prior of the Burnley match, “Phil [Foden] can play in five spots up front.” “He can play both attacking midfield [spots]in the pockets and three positions up front,” says the coach. He went on to say, “There are guys who play one position and there are players who play football.” “Phil is a football player who knows what he’s doing. He’d be a good left back if he played that position. Some players claim that they have played at this position since they do not play football otherwise. Phil is a fantastic player. He can’t play everywhere just now, but he’s so little that he’ll figure it out.” Manchester City has no plans to let Foden go, as expected, and a big contract extension is already in the works, according to Goal.

According to the article, the new contract will make the 21-year-old “one of the world’s best-paid young athletes.”

Foden and Manchester City have already agreed to a new six-year contract, which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, according to the report.

The Citizens are also anticipated to announce the deal’s conclusion in the “coming days.”

Foden has already surpassed some of the sport’s veterans in terms of individual honors at such a young age.

He is a three-time English Premier League winner and the PFA Young Player of the Year at the age of 21.

Former England striker Michael Owen didn’t waste any time in making a bold assertion about Foden’s future, claiming that the forward may be the only “one” capable of replacing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We have a lot of good kids," Owen stated in June. "But he [Foden] is the one." "When I look at him, I believe he might be anyone." World-class, world-class, world-class, world-class, world-class We're talking about [Lionel] Messi.