Manchester City makes a massive $220 million bid to get a world-class striker from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Harry Kane transfer story has come to an end, with Manchester City emerging victorious.

Early in the summer transfer window, it was reported that the England national team captain had requested a transfer out of Tottenham Hotspurs because the club had never come close to winning any major silverware during his time there, with the closest they came being a defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup Final in April.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy has been insistent from the start that they will “never” trade the 27-year-old striker and that he will do “what is right” for the club, even if that means keeping a dissatisfied Kane and building around him.

However, there was a ray of hope for interested parties because Levy had set a £120 million ($165.7 million) price tag on the world-class striker in the hopes of deterring any and all interested parties.

Manchester City, on the other hand, was adamant about bringing Kane to the Etihad Stadium.

The English Premier League winners made an initial approach of £100 million ($138.2 million), which was swiftly rejected by Tottenham Hotspurs, who maintained their initial price tag for Kane.

Things appear to have changed now.

After receiving a purported £160 million ($220 million) bid for Kane and a weekly salary of £400,000 ($547,620) at the Etihad Stadium, the club and Levy have granted Kane their okay to join Manchester City, according to Goal.

It was previously stated that Levy only wanted to sell Kane to a foreign club, which explains Juventus’ initial interest, but the difficulty is that because to the COVID-19 pandemic, no foreign club could afford their price tag for Kane.

Chelsea also sought to get Kane, but a move to Stamford Bridge appeared doubtful because to their long-standing rivalry with Tottenham.

Kane “never wanted to depart on bad terms,” according to sources, and Levy called the player and his agent, older brother Charlie, last Friday.

Aside from winning major trophies, Kane is on track to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal scoring record, needing just 95 more to surpass his 260.

Manchester United set a Premier League record transfer cost when they paid £89 million ($121.8 million) for Paul Pogba a couple of years ago.