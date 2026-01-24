Manchester City Look to Bounce Back Against Wolves in Crucial Premier League Clash

Manchester City are aiming to reclaim momentum in the Premier League as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The 3pm GMT kick-off is critical for Pep Guardiola’s men, who have recently seen their title challenge falter. A seven-point deficit to leaders Arsenal and a shock 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League midweek has left City with little room for error.

With Arsenal’s next fixture not until Sunday, City will look to close the gap on the leaders and apply pressure before their title rivals play. This fixture, however, presents an opportunity to bounce back in front of home supporters against a Wolves side struggling at the bottom of the table.

Team News and Injury Updates

Guardiola has been handed a significant boost with the possible debut of Marc Guehi, who completed his move from Crystal Palace this week. The centre-back’s arrival will be crucial as City have been hampered by a series of injuries in defence. John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol will all be missing, while young forward Oscar Bobb, reportedly dealing with injury, is also unavailable. Bobb is expected to depart the club soon, with Fulham said to have made an offer for the player.

Midfielder Matheus Nunes is also a doubt due to illness, while the likes of Savinho, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, and Bobb remain sidelined. Antoine Semenyo, who missed the Bodo/Glimt game, will be available for selection.

For Wolves, manager Gary O’Neil will be without two key players—Toti and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde—who are both sidelined due to injury. Despite these absences, Wolves will be aiming to defy expectations and pull off an upset at the Etihad.

Betting and Odds

City go into the match as heavy favourites, with the odds at 1/4 for a win. Wolves, who have struggled this season, are priced at 10/1 to pull off a victory, while a draw is available at 11/2. Historically, Manchester City have the upper hand in this fixture with 58 wins to Wolves’ 50, and 25 games ending in a draw.

With Guardiola’s side reeling from recent setbacks, this match presents a perfect chance to rediscover their form. Given the current state of both teams, many expect City to come out strong and claim a dominant 4-0 win, particularly with Wolves’ ongoing struggles. However, anything can happen in the unpredictable world of the Premier League.