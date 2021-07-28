Manchester City is reportedly preparing a $103 million bid for England midfielder Harry Kane.

With each passing day, Manchester City’s drive for a third title in four years becomes more solid.

The current English Premier League champions are working hard to fill the Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero’s void at the Etihad Stadium, after the 33-year-old decided to join La Liga superpower Barcelona on a free transfer.

To that purpose, Manchester City has set its sights on a member of England’s national team.

Manchester City’s next summer transfer target is Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, according to reports, as the club seeks to match the rising might of its cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

Manchester United finally signed Jadon Sancho this transfer window following a long and drawn-out process.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have only recently agreed to buy Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Manchester City is reportedly planning a £75 million ($103.7 million) approach for the English star, according to reports.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is said to be demanding at least £100 million ($138.3 million) before considering selling their most valuable asset.

Under order to keep the midfielder at Villa Park, the club is expected to offer him a weekly wage of roughly £150,000 ($207,449) in the new contract.

Grealish is a fantastic midfielder who was a critical part of England’s march to the Euro 2020 final, providing crucial passes for the squad throughout the tournament.

In the same tournament, he was the reason for Marcus Rashford’s simple goal against Germany.

The Athletic’s Sam Lee has confirmed that the Grealish deal is now “at an advanced stage” in some form.

Grealish is thought to be seeking competition at the top levels of European football, and a move to Manchester City will almost certainly ensure that he has the opportunity to fight for trophy year after year.