Manchester City is reportedly interested in signing Germany’s World Cup champion.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid has reportedly been approached by Manchester City for a transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly requested Kroos to join the club, according to Spanish publication El Nacional. Kroos is expected to inform Guardiola of his choice after January 1.

The information supplied by El Nacional could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Kroos will continue to play for Real Madrid until the summer of 2023, according to his current deal.

However, the 2014 World Cup-winning German midfielder has only played 163 minutes in three outings this season after revealing in August that he was suffering from pubis bone inflammation.

In a September interview with Goal, Kroos revealed that he had been playing despite discomfort during the 2020 Euros and the UEFA Champions League, relying primarily on medication and sheer willpower to make his international outings.

Kroos resigned from international competition after Germany’s humiliation at the 2020 Euros at the hands of England, focusing on the conclusion of his playing career and getting back in shape.

Kroos’ playing time has undoubtedly suffered as a result of Carlo Ancelotti’s preference for Federico Valverde and latest signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid manager Ernesto Valverde is known for his passion for developing and investing in young players, and both Valverde and Camavinga have gotten along swimmingly with Casemiro, a 29-year-old Brazilian.

However, if the rumors of a Kroos transfer are accurate, the English Premier League will be in for a significant headache, as he would fit in well with Manchester City’s possession-based tactics.

Manchester City now has three midfielders whose contracts will expire in 2023: Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling, the latter of whom has been linked with a January exit.

Aside from being a wonderful match in their system, the aging midfielder joins Manchester City for financial reasons.

Manchester City is notorious for rewarding top-tier players based on their achievements and fit with the club, so it’s not unrealistic to assume that Kroos’ final big salary will come from the Citizens.

Kroos, who will be 33 years old in 2023, will play a key part in teaching Manchester City’s young players and will come in during games to help them right the ship whenever they need it.