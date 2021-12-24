Manchester City is preparing to beat Rangnick’s United to sign a $85 million striker, according to reports.

Manchester City are apparently preparing to beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland next summer.

According to German daily BILD, the city is “ready” to pay Haaland’s $85 million release clause, which will be activated in the summer of 2022.

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, has revealed that his client will leave Dortmund at the end of the 2021-22 season, and the young star has been connected with a number of prominent European clubs.

According to Eurosport, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has a shortlist of five target players for the forthcoming summer window, and Haaland is one of them.

Haaland, on the other hand, could be on the verge of joining City thanks to his father Alf-Inge, who played for them from 2000 to 2003.

Since Sergio Aguero’s departure, Pep Guardiola has been without a real striker. Phil Foden has been used as a false No. 9 by the Etihad boss and has been a success so far. In 18 competitive games, Foden has six goals and six assists, and the method has brought out the best in Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, and Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola is conscious, though, that he still requires a reliable striker if City is to win the Champions League, and Haaland is the best option at the moment.

Haaland has also been connected with FC Barcelona, who are seeking for a striker in the same way as City is. However, it was previously speculated that Barcelona might pull out of the contest to sign Haaland due to a stipulation imposed by Raiola.

Earlier this month, the Italian soccer agency met with Barcelona president Joan Laporte and offered Haaland a deal provided the Catalans would recruit three of his other clients: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, PSG midfielder Xavi Simons, and Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Barcelona has stated that they do not want to sign Pogba due to his exorbitant wage demands and the agent commissions that would entail in this instance.