Manchester City is a “possible destination” for the $137 million goal-scoring sensation, according to reports.

Pini Zahavi, Robert Lewandowski’s agent, believes Manchester City is a “possible destination” for his Bayern Munich client.

Lewandowski’s current Bayern Munich contract is set to expire in 2023. According to German daily BILD, the Polish star wants to play at the greatest level for another four years, and his agent is keeping all possibilities open, including Man City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Manchester City attempted to pursue Tottenham’s Harry Kane as a replacement after Sergio Aguero’s departure this summer. Pep Guardiola signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record cost of $137 million after the Etihad side failed to complete a deal for the Englishman. According to the soccer website Teamtalk, Guardiola is still looking to enhance his attack and is firmly in the race to recruit Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

According to Sports Witness, Bayern Munich has been linked with Erling Haaland, and Lewandowski is not delighted with the speculations.

Despite his age, Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s finest goal scorers right now. In 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, the Polish striker scored 48 goals and added nine assists in all competitions. Lewandowski has already scored 13 goals and supplied an assist in ten competitive games in the 2021-22 season.

Lewandowski is said to be looking for a fresh challenge and may not sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich. According to ESPN, Bayern Munich could sell the Poland national for roughly $137 million in the upcoming summer window to avoid losing their greatest player for free.

Chelsea has contacted Bayern Munich about Lewandowski’s transfer ahead of the 2021 summer window, according to reports. Meanwhile, PSG were considering him as a successor for Kylian Mbappe, assuming the French star had left the club this summer. No club was able to sign Lewandowski, who opted to stay with Bayern for the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, when Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to choose the greatest player he has ever managed during an interview, he chose Lewandowski, despite having some world-class players in his current side.

“Robert Lewandowski,” says the narrator. Except for Lewy, it wouldn’t be fair to say such about any other player. What he’s done with his talent, how he’s pushed himself to become the player he is now, is quite remarkable. If each player has progressed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.