Manchester City has not made an official approach for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur has not received a formal bid from Manchester City for England captain Harry Kane.

Spurs reportedly turned down a £100 million approach from the Premier League champions for their talismanic striker on Monday afternoon.

However, according to the PA news agency, City have made no formal proposal for the 27-year-old, who has informed his childhood club that he wishes to depart this summer.

Spurs also believe Kane’s situation is unchanged, as he has yet to receive an official offer. The player’s contract in north London is up in three years.

Kane is now focused on England’s Euro 2020 campaign, and any serious negotiations until the tournament’s conclusion appear improbable.

Since it was revealed that Kane was evaluating his future, City has been widely linked with him. In order to facilitate a deal, it has also been suggested that they would be willing to offer players to Spurs.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero, City boss Pep Guardiola has a void in his team for a centre-forward.

Kane fueled the rumor mill further by choosing City maestro Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League player with whom he would most like to collaborate.

Spurs, on the other hand, have no intention of allowing their star player, who turns 28 next month, to depart. They are certain that he is not for sale, and it is thought that a price tag much in excess of £150 million would persuade chairman Daniel Levy to reconsider.

Only last week, Levy stated that he “would do whatever is best for the club” with regards to Kane.

Further transfer speculation might be a distraction for Kane as he focuses on his international duties.

Kane has not scored in England’s first two Euro 2020 matches, and was substituted in both of them, against Croatia and Scotland. On Tuesday, the Three Lions face the Czech Republic in their final group game.