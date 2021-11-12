Manchester City Crowds Teams In Race For Arsenal’s Flailing Forward, According To Transfer Rumors

Another club has reportedly entered the competition to sign Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Manchester City is the most recent addition to the list, a team that could be a good fit for the 30-year-old forward.

According to a rumor from Fichajes, the Sky Blues have joined the frantic pursuit for Lacazette.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium, and all indicators lead to a departure when his current contract expires.

It’s also worth noting that Lacazette has decided not to extend his contract with Arsenal beyond this season.

As a result, there has been a surge in interest in his talents, with Manchester City the most recent club to be connected with the Frenchman.

His attributes are thought to be a good fit for Pep Guardiola’s system. He is also a perfect player for linking up with other Manchester City veterans because of his versatility and ability to adapt to any position.

Lacazette has a total of 68 goals and 29 assists in 179 games for the Gunners.

However, under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, his erratic play has led in him receiving less playing time.

Lacazette also has a well-rounded resume that includes five years of Premier League play in England.

Guardiola is expected to try to persuade management to look into a possible free transfer for Lacazette at the end of the current season.

However, given the fact that other teams are hot on the trail of the French forward, this will not be simple.

West Ham United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United are among the clubs associated with Alexandre Lacazette.

Some teams could try to sign Lacazette as early as the January transfer window, according to a recent article on IBTimes.

One of such teams was cited by journalist Ekrem Konur, who said that Arsenal would accept a transfer for Lacazette “if an offer comes in about €15 million ($17.6 million).”