Manchester City could part ways with English forward Danny Welbeck for $93 million, despite links to Newcastle and Barcelona.

Manchester City has reportedly set a $93 million asking price for Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s contract with Manchester City expires in 2023, and he is thought to be reaching the conclusion of his stay at the Etihad. According to Spanish daily Marca, the Premier League champions are considering bids for Sterling in the forthcoming January window or next summer, with FC Barcelona being one of the clubs interested.

Despite their financial difficulties, Barcelona is considering a deal for Sterling, as the club is desperate to bolster their attack following Lionel Messi’s departure. According to the soccer website Teamtalk, Barcelona is aiming to negotiate a loan deal for Sterling due to their close relations with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Following Newcastle United’s recent Saudi ownership, the Magpies have been connected with Sterling, with Manchester City awaiting a bid, according to Football365.

Sterling, who joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015, has enjoyed a lot of success at Etihad under Guardiola. The Englishman, on the other hand, has slid down Guardiola’s pecking order, appearing in only three of Man City’s starting XI out of eight Premier League matches this season.

While Guardiola recently stated that no player can be guaranteed a starting spot, Sterling’s colleague Kevin de Bruyne indicated he understands Sterling’s present difficulties.

“Rotation is vital since competing in four tournaments and getting far in each of them can be a difficult task at times. I understand the aggravation because I’m a player, and you have some players who require more rhythm to get into it, and maybe Raz [Sterling] is one of them; I, too, require more rhythm. It can be difficult to play one game yes and one game no at the same time “Before City’s Champions League match against Club Brugge, De Bruyne was cited by ESPN as stating.

Sterling made his Champions League debut in Man City’s last match, but failed to make an impression as his team lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“Obviously, the manager is the one who must make decisions, and it is a difficult task. We have an incredible bunch of 22, 23 internationals. Regardless matter who you choose, you will be correct the majority of the time. As a player, there’s not much you can’t say when your team does well “De Bruyne added.