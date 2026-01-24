Manchester City Clinch Vital 2-0 Win Over Wolves to Close Gap on Arsenal

Manchester City delivered a crucial 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026, snapping a frustrating winless streak and closing the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just four points. The win, which was a much-needed boost for Pep Guardiola’s side, was also another setback for Wolves, who remain anchored at the bottom of the table.

City had entered the match under pressure, having failed to win in their previous four league games, including a demoralizing 3-1 loss in the Champions League to Bodo/Glimt. With Arsenal pulling ahead in the title race, Guardiola’s decision to rest star striker Erling Haaland due to fatigue from a hectic schedule was a bold move that paid immediate dividends.

New Signings Shine for City

The decision to leave Haaland on the bench proved inspired as Omar Marmoush, starting his first league match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, opened the scoring just six minutes into the game. Marmoush latched onto a pinpoint cross from Matheus Nunes, firing his first league goal of the season and giving City an early lead that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Wolves, struggling with just eight points from 23 games, failed to create any significant chances. City’s defense, reinforced by debutant Marc Guéhi, who was signed from Crystal Palace, looked solid throughout the match. Guéhi slotted seamlessly into the backline, adding much-needed stability to the defense.

In stoppage time of the first half, City doubled their lead through Antoine Semenyo, who was acquired from Bournemouth just two weeks prior. Semenyo’s powerful low shot past Wolves goalkeeper José Sá sealed the game for City before the break. The timing of the goal was critical for Guardiola’s men, who had often struggled to capitalize on dominant performances in recent weeks.

Haaland made his entrance in the 74th minute but was unable to add to City’s tally. Despite this, his presence kept Wolves’ defense occupied and allowed City to control the match with ease. The win lifted City to 46 points from 23 matches, keeping their title hopes alive and maintaining pressure on Arsenal, who will face Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham’s Struggles Continue

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur endured another frustrating result, drawing 2-2 away at Burnley. Despite taking the lead through Micky van de Ven in the 38th minute, Spurs were unable to hold onto their advantage. Burnley mounted a comeback, with goals from Axel Tuanzebe and substitute Lyle Foster putting them ahead. Tottenham’s Cristian Romero salvaged a point for Spurs with a late header in the 89th minute, marking his second consecutive crucial goal.

Tottenham’s winless run extends to just two victories in their last 14 league games, with manager Thomas Frank acknowledging the need for improvement. “We need to defend better and score more,” Frank said, reflecting on the team’s struggles to convert chances and secure wins. His sentiments were echoed by player Simons, who expressed frustration over the team’s failure to win despite dominating large parts of the game.

Meanwhile, Fulham secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Brighton