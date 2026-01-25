Manchester City Bounce Back with 2-0 Victory Over Wolves

Manchester City put a frustrating period behind them with a much-needed 2-0 win over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. With their title ambitions in jeopardy following a series of poor results, Pep Guardiola’s side was determined to find form ahead of a crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Haaland Rested, Semenyo and Marmoush Shine

Star striker Erling Haaland was surprisingly left on the bench, with signs of fatigue evident after just one goal in his last eight games. Guardiola opted to rest the prolific forward, giving him a brief 17-minute cameo as City took control of the match early on. The move proved wise, with City cruising to victory thanks to first-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo.

The opening goal came just six minutes in, as former Wolves player Matheus Nunes delivered a precise cross from the right, allowing Marmoush to find the back of the net. City nearly doubled their lead soon after, with Semenyo racing onto a long ball from Marc Guehi, only to fire straight at goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Wolves, despite their best run of the season with a four-game unbeaten streak, were unable to capitalize on their rare moments of possession. The visitors’ hopes were dashed when referee Farai Hallam, in his first Premier League match, controversially denied a penalty after a handball appeal against Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera. Despite the protestations, Hallam deemed the contact accidental and the arm in a natural position.

Just before halftime, Semenyo made it 2-0 with a clinical finish after a neat assist from Bernardo Silva. It was the £62.5 million signing’s third goal in as many appearances since his move from Bournemouth.

The second half saw Wolves struggle to break down City’s defense, despite some spirited efforts. Joao Gomes came closest with a free-kick that narrowly sailed over the bar, and Mosquera’s header from a corner crashed against the crossbar late on.

City, though, did not remain unscathed. Semenyo struck the woodwork once more, hitting the post with a powerful shot. In the end, though, the result never seemed in doubt, and Guardiola’s side moved closer to their goal of regaining top form.

The win puts City just four points behind league leaders Arsenal, while Wolves remain mired at the bottom of the table, with their survival hopes growing slimmer by the week.