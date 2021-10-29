Manchester City backed out of a $134 million signing; the player’s agent explains why.

Manchester City’s agent has revealed why his Belgian client Romelu Lukaku was not signed in the summer of 2020.

When Manchester City approached Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, the player’s status at Inter Milan was complicated. He hadn’t yet won the league title, which he desired, and the pandemic had complicated logistics.

“Manchester City came in the year before, I believe I can say that without disappointing anyone. Trying to fly to destinations to see people during the pandemic made things quite difficult. It started out extremely definite and serious, but they finally changed their minds or were not ready to carry it through “Pastorello spoke to The Telegraph about it.

Lukaku, who had moved from Manchester United to Inter Milan in the summer of 2017, had a fantastic season in 2020-21. Lukaku was the club’s top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions, leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Manchester City did not express an interest in Lukaku ahead of the 2021-22 season, and he eventually moved to Chelsea, where he began his Premier League career a decade earlier.

“After the first year, it was really difficult — practically impossible. He [Lukaku] hadn’t won the league with Inter, and he wanted to, despite the fact that it was a near-impossible task. Then, this summer, they [City] concentrated on Harry Kane “In the same interview, Lukaku’s agent, Pastorello, remarked.

Lukaku’s initial stay with Chelsea lasted only 15 games, during which time he failed to register a goal. Lukaku was loaned out by Chelsea to West Bromwich Albion and Everton before signing a permanent deal with the Merseysiders.

The 28-year-old attacker had a fantastic time at Goodison Park, scoring over 100 goals during his time there. Lukaku was purchased by Manchester United for $99 million after four seasons at Everton. Despite having a good record with the Red Devils, scoring 42 competitive goals in 96 games, Lukaku has yet to win a title in a top league.

When he helped Inter Milan win the 2010-21 Serie A, the Belgian national team finally won it.

Lukaku was re-signed by Chelsea for a club-record cost of $134 million ahead of the 2021-22 season. This season, he has four goals and an assist in 11 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.