Manchester City are reportedly ready to outbid Barcelona for Arsenal Gabon captain.

If Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the Emirates Stadium, he may have a difficult time finding a new home.

Given the Gabon captain’s high salaries, only a few teams could afford what the 32-year-old attacker is demanding financially.

At least two teams appear to be prepared to match that demand.

Barcelona has already been linked with Aubameyang, and the latest rumours claim that the Blaugranas intend to pursue him once more.

That may happen as soon as the January transfer window, with Xavi Hernandez reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Barca, on the other hand, isn’t the only one keeping an eye on Gabonese affairs. Manchester City is reportedly ready to compete with Blaugrana for his services and could make a move as early as January, according to Transfer Market Web.

Inter Milan and Juventus, in addition to the two clubs, are also interested.

Aubameyang’s current contract with the Gunners has one year left on it.

While there is demand for his skills, matching his annual salary of £12.58 million ($17 million) may be difficult.

It’s also worth noting that the Gunners skipper is now out due to injury.

Last November 12, he was stretched out during Gabon’s 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over Libya, which was initially thought to be nothing serious.

The Gabonese, on the other hand, were conspicuously absent from their encounter against Egypt. There is no official word on the extent of his injury, and it’s probable that he was held out of that game as a precaution.

It’s unclear whether Aubameyang will also miss several Arsenal games.

On Sunday, November 21, the Gunners will face Liverpool.