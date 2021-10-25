Manchester City and Tottenham are the frontrunners for a free transfer for Chelsea’s center-back.

Antonio Rudiger, the 28-year-old center-back, is all but certain to leave Chelsea in June unless Chelsea pulls some strings and gives him a new contract.

Despite Rudiger’s expressed desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have yet to offer him a new contract.

In June, his current contract will end. If no new contract is reached, he will be forced to play for a different club, and the player has plenty of possibilities.

Manchester City and Tottenham have already begun talks with the German footballer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, in what may be a prospective free transfer deal.

The Sky Blues and Spurs aren’t the only ones that are keeping an eye on Rudiger’s predicament.

Other clubs interested in signing Rudiger once his current contract ends include PSG, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, according to SI.com.

Despite interest from a number of clubs, Rudiger stated that he is content playing for Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

He also made it clear that any decision he makes when his contract expires is entirely up to him.

Chelsea and Rudiger appear to be £50,000 ($69,000) apart in terms of money on the table. He demands a weekly salary of £200,000 ($276,000), but the Blues are only ready to provide £150,000 ($207,000).

The prospective pitch made by teams vying for Rudiger’s services was not stated, but the German’s speculated demands will serve as a benchmark.

If a deal with Chelsea isn’t reached by January 1, Rudiger can begin talking to other teams.

However, experts believe that the German center-back will not be able to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer.