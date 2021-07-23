Manchester City and the midfielder who might become a record-breaking $142 million signing have reached an agreement on personal terms.

In the summer of 2021, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is said to have agreed on personal terms with Manchester City.

Unnamed sources said sports website Football Insider that Grealish, who is under contract with his boyhood club until 2025, has been offered a lucrative contract by Manchester City. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify the report.

According to Sports lustrated, Manchester City want to trade Bernado Silva to create room for their top targets, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. Pep Guardiola believes that the additions of Kane and Grealish will improve City’s chances of winning the Champions League for the first time. Last season, the Premier League champions were defeated in the European final by Chelsea.

Aston Villa, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season, is expected to do all possible to keep its captain, with the West Midlands club aiming to double Grealish’s salary.

Grealish, who was one of England’s standout players at Euro 2020, contributing two assists in five games, wants to play regular Champions League soccer and develop under a high-profile manager like Guardiola.

Aston Villa has already stated that any bids below the British record fee of about $142 million will be rejected. And Manchester City are eager to meet those lofty expectations because Guardiola has long admired Grealish.

Chelsea, the Champions League winners, have also been connected with the 25-year-old. According to reports, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has guaranteed the team financial help if a deal for Grealish can be reached.

When it comes to spending money during transfer windows, Chelsea has never shied away from doing so. Chelsea made the most expensive additions last summer, including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, and Edouard Mendy. Chelsea won their second Champions League title as a result of their big-money signings.

Grealish joined Aston Villa as a 6-year-old after starting at Highgate United Youth. He had always been an Aston Villa supporter. During the 2013-14 season, he made his first-team debut for the Villa Park side. Grealish has been a consistent component of the Aston Villa team for the past seven seasons, scoring 32 goals and assisting 43 times in 213 appearances in all competitions.