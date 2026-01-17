Manchester City Accelerate Marc Guehi Move Amid Defensive Crisis

Manchester City have stepped up their January transfer plans by reaching a deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, as injuries and a packed schedule force the champions into swift action. The proposed transfer, valued at £20 million, would see the 25-year-old England centre-back move to the Etihad Stadium later this month, subject to personal terms being finalized.

City’s urgency has been driven by setbacks at the back. Josko Gvardiol recently required surgery after breaking his shinbone in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, while Ruben Dias is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. With a Manchester derby against United at Old Trafford looming this weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side moved quickly to secure experienced cover.

City Push as Rivals Circle

Guehi has been one of the Premier League’s most closely watched defenders, having worn the captain’s armband at Palace since arriving from Chelsea in 2021. Last summer, a £35 million move to Liverpool collapsed late in the window, and Arsenal have also tracked his situation closely. This time, City have lodged a formal bid and are pressing for an immediate deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that while City are keen for Guehi to join now and the fee is not expected to be an obstacle, the player has also been encouraged by Arsenal to consider waiting until the summer. Despite that uncertainty, negotiations gathered pace over the past 24 hours, with City confident momentum is on their side.

Personal terms are still being discussed, but sources suggest they are unlikely to derail the move. City have already signaled their ambition this window by completing a £62.5 million deal for Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, underlining their determination to maintain dominance across competitions.

Palace Braced for Change

The potential departure of Guehi comes during a period of transition at Crystal Palace. Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that he will leave the club when his contract expires in June, stressing that his decision was made months ago and was unaffected by transfer developments. Glasner said he informed chairman Steve Parish in October that he would not extend his deal.

Glasner, who led Palace to a historic FA Cup triumph over City in May and followed it with a Community Shield victory against Liverpool, praised Guehi’s conduct throughout prolonged speculation. He highlighted the defender’s commitment during the summer and autumn, adding that the centre-back has remained fully focused on the team. Guehi will not feature in Palace’s Premier League match against Sunderland on Saturday as talks reach their final stages.

Since joining from Chelsea, Guehi has grown into a leader for club and country. He became a regular in the England squad and played a key role in the Three Lions’ run to the Euro 2024 final, while his influence helped Palace secure their first major trophy. Losing both their captain and their manager will leave the Eagles facing a significant rebuild next season.

For City, the move is viewed as a timely reinforcement. With challenges ahead in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, defensive depth has become a priority. Sporting director Hugo Viana has been heavily involved in advancing negotiations, which reached a breakthrough on Thursday night, even as Guardiola declined to comment publicly.

The ripple effects extend across the league. Arsenal, currently six points clear at the top of the table, remain alert to defensive options but may be forced to adjust their plans. Elsewhere, Chelsea are monitoring Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, who is out of contract in the summer, along with younger centre-backs Jeremy Jacquet and Jacobo Ramon. Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to manage injuries and are set to wear an away kit with grey socks against Nottingham Forest following a Premier League request.

As the January window gathers pace, City and Palace are preparing for major changes. Whether Guehi makes his debut in sky blue immediately remains uncertain, but his arrival would address a pressing need for the champions as attention turns to the derby at Old Trafford and the decisive months of the season ahead.