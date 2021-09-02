Manami Ito, Japan’s Show-Stealing Violinist, is a paralympian, a nurse, and a musician.

Manami Ito’s violin emits haunting notes as she moves her bow back and forth smoothly, clasping it with her specially built prosthetic arm.

The Japanese violinist enchanted a nation with her brief but show-stopping performance at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony, yet she doesn’t even play violin for a living.

The 36-year-old is a trained nurse and a former Paralympian swimmer who has spent the years after losing her right arm in a motorcycle accident fighting the odds and overcoming every challenge that has come her way.

“There were always some who said, ‘You can’t do it.’ At her mother’s home beside a lush green riverbank, she told AFP, ‘It’s impossible.’

“Every time I came up against a wall like that, I said to myself, ‘They’re saying that because no one else has done it.’ So I’ll take care of it.’

That wasn’t always the case, especially in the days after her accident at the age of 20.

She says, “I assumed I’d spend the rest of my life cooped up at home.”

“I didn’t want my friends or neighbors to see my body or know what had happened to me,” she says.

The sight of her parents in “genuine pain” at her state caused her to reconsider her position.

“I realized that if I don’t smile myself, I won’t be able to make them smile,” she explained.

Ito had been encouraged to play the violin by her mother since she was a youngster, and after her injury, she chose to try again.

She attempted to play by taping the bow to her foot at first. But it took her years to get a customized prosthetic arm and learn to generate the smooth tones she does now.

She didn’t dare to play in public for a long time since she “hated losing or failing” as a child.

But in the end, her willpower triumphed.

She stated, “I want to show the world that just because no one else has done it, doesn’t mean I can’t.”

Ito was a nursing student at the time of the accident and was determined to complete her education.

The first prosthetic she received, however, resembled a store mannequin arm rather than a working limb.

“At first, I was overjoyed since no one stared at it when I put it on and went outside,” she added.

But she quickly realized that “it didn’t help at all.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.