Man Utd is back in action against Liverpool, while Chelsea is dealing with injury woes.

Manchester United, buoyed by their European triumph, will face a difficult test this weekend when they meet bitter rivals Liverpool in a critical Premier League title match.

Chelsea, who have been hit by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, will need their understudies to step up when they face Norwich City.

Newcastle travel to Crystal Palace in pursuit of their first win since the club’s sensational takeover, after Steve Bruce’s departure this week.

Manchester United launched a thrilling fightback on the verge of a humiliating Champions League defeat against Atalanta on Wednesday to relieve pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner concluded United’s comeback from a two-goal deficit, ensuring they avoided a fifth defeat in eight games.

If United loses to old rivals Liverpool on Sunday, the pleasure and relief that poured from the Old Trafford stands after the 3-2 triumph will be replaced with jeers and angst from earlier in the game.

After failing to win their past three league games, United are now four points behind second-placed Liverpool, and another defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s in-form team would be a big setback in their drive for a first English crown since 2013.

Paul Pogba feels his team’s dramatic comeback against Atalanta bodes well for the remainder of the season, just days after admitting United were shooting themselves in the foot by conceding “stupid” goals.

Pogba added, “We showed big character, the character of this team, of this club.”

“Even though we didn’t start well, it was a very excellent result. Finally, we received the outcome we desired. On the pitch, you could sense the optimism and positive energy.” Liverpool, who have scored three or more goals in seven away matches in all competitions this season, pose a real challenge to United’s cheerful mood.

They haven’t lost in 21 games since April, their longest unbeaten streak since January to May 1989, when they went 24 games without losing.

Despite the fact that Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions, were defeated on Tuesday, Klopp believes Liverpool are not yet at their best.

“To be honest, we don’t have that much faith in ourselves. We are aware of our difficulties and concerns, yet we frequently try to disregard them “he stated

After the devastating injury to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will hope that his rallying cry to Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi has the desired impact.

