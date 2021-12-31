Man Utd cruise through Burnley, bolstering their chances of finishing in the top four.

Manchester United sailed to a 3-1 victory over Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson’s 80th birthday on Thursday, bolstering their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead early on, and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their advantage before Cristiano Ronaldo scored an impudent goal to put Ralf Rangnick’s side up 3-0.

Sean Dyche’s depleted side were given hope when veteran winger Aaron Lennon disrupted the celebration atmosphere at Old Trafford near the end of the first half, but United dominated a lifeless second half.

After a dismal stalemate against Newcastle, interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack and the Red Devils are now in sixth place, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

The German admitted that his defense still needed improvement, but that “physically and energetically it was a solid performance,” according to Amazon Prime.

“For us, it’s about taking the next step in our development,” he explained, “therefore winning this game today was critical.”

“We’ve now gone eight games without losing, and we’ve had three victories and one draw (in the league) since I arrived, which is OK; we’ve earned enough points.”

Rangnick made six changes to his starting XI after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired last month, rejigging his defense and playing Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani in attack.

After receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, Bruno Fernandes was suspended.

Burnley have had a number of games postponed due to coronavirus and a snow-covered field, and Covid-19 thwarted Dyche’s plans once again at Old Trafford.

Josh Brownhill, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, and Kevin Long were all ruled out of the game after testing positive for the illness, according to Dyche, who had not played since December 12.

Both teams got off to a fast start, with Chris Wood of Burnley heading over from close range and Ronaldo side-footing over with only the goalkeeper to beat following a great feed from recalled Luke Shaw.

Mason Greenwood cut the ball back to the edge of the box in the eighth minute, where Ronaldo’s first touch dropped for McTominay, who fired a lovely right-footed effort past back-up goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

In the 27th minute, the home side increased their lead in front of former manager Ferguson, who was in charge the last time they won the Premier League, in 2013.

Sancho was set free.