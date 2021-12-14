Man Utd and Covid have a spat in the Premier League.

The English Premier League has reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, threatening to derail the busy Christmas fixture list. Manchester United’s match at Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed.

It happened just hours after the Old Trafford club stopped its Carrington training center due to coronavirus testing positive in many players and staff personnel.

According to a Manchester United statement, the Premier League Board decided to postpone the Brentford match “based on medical consultants’ advice.”

United’s encounter in west London was the second Premier League match in three days to be canceled due to the virus, following Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting at Brighton on Sunday.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League match against Brentford FC, scheduled for Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course,” a statement from the club stated late Monday.

Several Premier League clubs are experiencing escalating viral difficulties as the Omicron variety spreads across the country.

The Premier League announced on Monday that there were 42 new Covid-19 cases in the previous week, a seven-day high since testing data began to be provided in May 2020.

With Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester City, Aston Villa, and Norwich City all reporting confirmed Covid-19 infections in recent days, further fixtures could be jeopardized.

Norwich will face Aston Villa on Tuesday, while Tottenham will visit Leicester on Thursday.

Before Saturday’s match against Norwich, all of United’s players tested negative, but a number of players and staff tested positive on Sunday.

“Following PCR confirmation of positive testing among first-team staff and players, the epidemic necessitates ongoing surveillance with people who tested positive isolated in accordance with Premier League procedures,” the statement continued.

Last Monday, the Premier League issued a directive to all clubs to reinstate Covid-19 restrictions, including social isolation and mask use.

“The Premier League has restored emergency measures with the health of players and staff as a priority, especially in light of the recent surge of Covid-19 instances across the country,” the Premier League said in a statement late Monday.

“These include methods like more regular testing, wearing facial coverings indoors, observing social separation, and limiting treatment time,” she says.

Brentford fans were disappointed by the postponement, but the “health and safety of both teams’ players and staff must always come first,” according to the club.

A virus epidemic involving “a couple” of Aston Villa players, according to manager Steven Gerrard. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.