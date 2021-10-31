Man United’s Tactical Tweaks Pay Off As Solskjaer’s Tactical Tweaks Pay Off.

With his career on the line, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided Manchester United south to face Tottenham, but he lives to fight another day after his decisions paid off handsomely in a 3-0 victory.

After Jurgen Klopp’s side humiliated their historic rivals 5-0 last week, the pressure on the Norwegian was immense.

United traveled to London on Saturday after earning just one point from a potential 12 in the Premier League, putting them far behind the leaders.

AFP examines three talking points following United’s win over Spurs, which brought them back within touching distance of the top four.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Solskjaer paired Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front, a strike force with a combined age of 70. It was their first time working together.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood were sacrificed in order to create room for the veteran duo, perhaps robbing United of flank drive.

However, both Ronaldo and Cavani scored and caused continual problems for the Spurs defense.

Solskjaer claimed it was United’s oldest lineup yet, and that he had decided it was time to rely on experience.

He told Sky Sports, “The old folks led from the front.” “They get along swimmingly. They have a great deal of regard for one another. They operate quickly and efficiently, and the quality of their job is exceptional.” United’s defending against Liverpool at home was dreadful, as evidenced by a collision between Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in the build-up to Liverpool’s second goal.

For the first time since October 2, Solskjaer elected to bring back France defender Raphael Varane against Spurs, switching to a central back three with Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka pushing forward.

The BBC quoted Solskjaer as saying, “Raphael Varane is a good player.” “He has a good understanding of the game. He’s incredibly quick and knowledgeable. It’s critical for us to reclaim him.” United’s defense was composed and assured, and goalkeeper David de Gea did not have to make a single save as they recorded only their second clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

After scoring one goal and setting up another for Cavani, Ronaldo was voted man of the match, but Solskjaer chose Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay as the standout player.

After scoring one goal and setting up another for Cavani, Ronaldo was voted man of the match, but Solskjaer chose Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay as the standout player.

Last week, Liverpool's quicksilver forwards avoided McTominay and Fred, but they established control in London as part of a