Man United’s Solskjaer Reveals Using Cristiano Ronaldo’s Blueprint On Two Rising Stars

In the same manner that Cristiano Ronaldo has been strengthened by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, two Manchester United young players have been strengthened.

Manchester United has a plethora of fresh potential once again. Natural talent, on the other hand, is never enough, especially when the competition is at its top level, as Solskjaer is well aware.

With that in mind, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has opted to improve the physical conditioning of Donny Van de Beek and Mason Greenwood.

While some may believe that young athletes naturally bulk up, Solskjaer has taken things a step further by incorporating Ronaldo’s former workout technique into the pair’s physical development program.

In terms of his players’ physical development, Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News, “I think it’s a combination of many things.” “With Donny [Van van Beek], he took a summer off, was wounded, and had his own workout routine and program. I believe he felt the [English] Premier League was different and that he needed to build up his physical strength, and he appears to be doing so. [He] hasn’t lost his endurance or mobility, which is fantastic.”

“Mason [Greenwood] is a mix of ages since he is still a young guy who is just filling out,” he stated. “The work they do with the fitness staff here is the common denominator. I’ve got some incredible people on my team. We’ve done it with a large number of players. Cristiano [Ronaldo] is an excellent example of how you can come in as a kid and acquire this physical growth with the level of personnel that I have, and it’s critical in the Premier League that you have that robustness.”

Ronaldo is largely acknowledged as one of the most dedicated players in the sport.

Inside the pitch, the 36-year-old Portuguese has exhibited little to nearly no symptoms of aging, and his physique definitely does as well.

Apart from aiming for similar physical training outcomes to Ronaldo’s, Solskjaer also stressed the importance of maintaining “discipline” and a winning attitude.

“We can’t be too kind to be able to challenge at the top,” the manager emphasized. “We can’t just say, ‘Oh, there’s another game next week,’ because every game and every training session matters. That is the discipline you must have if you want to be successful, and it appears that you have it.

"If we want to win, we all need to have that discipline and that hunger, as well as the fear of losing.