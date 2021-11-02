Man United’s Phenom Is Set To Leave Old Trafford In Search Of Better First-Team Opportunities.

Manchester United may have to deal with the possibility of losing one of their bright young players from their academy.

Martin Svidersky appears to be set on quitting Old Trafford, despite attempts to offer him a contract extension.

According to Stretty News, the 19-year-old has reportedly turned down many contract extensions, and he appears to be one of the attractive free agents that other teams may consider signing.

Svidersky is in the final year of his contract, according to many reports.

Given how far the Slovakian footballer has progressed since his transfer from Tatran Presov in 2018, it’s no surprise that many teams are keeping a close eye on the issue.

Atalanta, Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hoffenheim are among the clubs linked to Svidersky.

For the Red Devils, the adolescent wonder has been tremendous, and he is a critical member of the Under-23 group.

He’s also one of the team’s regular starters. According to the US Sun, 12 of his 13 games this season have been as a holding midfielder, with the other at center back.

As a result, it looks that Svidersky is seeking assurance that he will be a member of a football powerhouse’s first squad. That opportunity could be waiting for you in Italy or Germany.

So far, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given eleven young players the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Only Mason Greenwood has stood out among those players, scoring 33 goals in 117 games. He recently turned 20 months ago and is a player who is predicted to continue to improve.

Brandon Williams and Anthony Elanga were among the players that made their senior debuts, in addition to Greenwood.

Svidersky’s chances of breaking into the first squad are further hampered by suggestions that the Red Devils are interested in Manchester City’s James McAtee.

The Red Devils, on the other side, may have their hands busy, since Liverpool is also allegedly interested in the Sky Blues’ prodigy.

The Citizens’ deal with McAtee will expire in the summer of 2023. But it appears he wants to try his luck elsewhere and has failed to sign a contract extension, putting him in the same boat as Svidersky.