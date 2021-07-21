Man United’s ‘New Messi’ target is blatantly rejected by a Ligue 1 club.

One of the primary bidders for a Manchester United-linked striker had just dropped out.

Thiago Almada of Velez Sarsfield has emerged as one of South America’s best young talents.

It didn’t take long for big European clubs like Manchester United and Ligue 1’s Olympique de Marseille (OM) to recognize Almada’s potential, with both clubs recently linked with a move for the striker.

Pablo Longoria, the president of OM, had stated that he wants to recruit “11” players this summer, with Almada reportedly being one of them.

Longoria, on the other hand, has changed his mind on Almada’s transfer, implying that the teenager is no longer needed in his squad.

Longoria told French site Le10sport last week, “Almada is one of the top players in South America, but we already have men in this position numerically in the group.”

OM’s attacking lineup now includes a diverse group of forwards, including newcomers Konrad de la Fuente and Leonardo Balerdi.

New OM head coach Jorge Sampaoli is thought to be leading the search for more South American players, particularly Almada, called the “New Lionel Messi” by some.

The OM front office, on the other hand, has “no intention” of honoring Velez Sarsfield’s demands for his resignation.

As a result, Longoria’s interest in Almada has “seriously cooled,” according to a follow-up story from the publication.

Almada might still be a goal for OM in the near future, despite being taken off the French club’s transfer want list this summer.

According to L’Équipe, OM’s managers are “searching for an element” capable of replacing veteran forward Dimitri Payet, who is 34 years old (via Top Mercato)

Almada had been on Manchester United’s radar prior to the aforementioned transfer link-ups.

According to reports, the interest grew, and rumors of a deal to recruit the 20-year-old this summer for roughly £14 million ($19 million) followed.

Almada has not provided an update on his condition, but he has previously expressed interest in joining Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Last year, Almada told TyC Sports, “I’d like [Marcelo] Bielsa to coach me.” “Something regarding Bielsa was communicated to me by friends, but I am calm.”

“We’ll have to see whether that happens or not,” he continued. “I don’t watch a lot of soccer, but I watched some Leeds highlights and something that reminded me of what we accomplished with Heinze in Vélez.”