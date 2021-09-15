Man United’s Champions League loss against Young Boys was marred by dubious tactics and sloppy play.

Manchester United’s terrible Champions League start against Young Boys in Bern, Switzerland, was once again marred by dubious in-game management.

Fans of the Red Devils are furious about how their team fared in what was meant to be a winnable battle against the Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal in the 13th minute appeared to be a harbinger of things to come for the Old Trafford side.

Soon after, Manchester United suffered a setback when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent out for a rash challenge in the 35th minute.

Instead of putting pressure on Young Boys with ten men on the pitch, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shifted to a five-man defensive line to compensate for Wan-absence. Bissaka’s

When Moumi Ngamaleu equalized in the 66th minute, the Young Boys were able to catch Raphael Varane off guard.

Jordan Siebatcheu scored the game-winning goal for the Young Boys after a poor back pass by Jesse Lingard, who came off the bench late in stoppage time of regulation.

Solskjaer was compelled to justify his tactics after the game.

”In the last five minutes of the first half, there were signals that they were going to get crosses in the box,” Solskjaer told the media.

The Norwegian coach, on the other hand, recognized his own flaws while praising his defensive leaders.

“Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire all handled it admirably. It was the greatest method to keep them (the Young Boys) under control, but we should have done more with the ball,” he said.

In the post-match interview, team captain Harry Maguire defended their manager.

“I thought the most of their chances came late in the first half when we were playing a back four and couldn’t get out to stop the crosses, and we couldn’t defend the box effectively enough with the number of players they were sending forward into the box,” Maguire said.

“Then in the second half, we came out and looked controlled without the ball, without being a major threat on the counter-attack. We should have done more on the ball, but they didn’t really create major opportunities without it.”

Manchester United has assembled its greatest team in years and has the potential to fight for the Champions League crown, but the defeat to Young Boys reflects poorly on Solskjaer’s coaching.

They’ll have to fight back and win. Brief News from Washington Newsday.