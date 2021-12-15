Man United Transfer Rumors: The Red Devils Have Made A Decision On The Transfer Of An Underrated Midfielder.

In the forthcoming transfer window, a wanted-by Manchester United midfielder could finally find a path out.

Despite the change in coaching staff, Jesse Lingard’s standing as a Manchester United player appears to have remained same, with only two starts to date.

With his name being linked with a move away from Old Trafford on a regular basis, it looks that he will finally receive a response from the club this winter.

The 29-year-contract old’s expires in six months, and Manchester United says it “doesn’t expect” him to leave during the January transfer window.

He is “free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with abroad clubs next month,” according to Manchester Evening News, although the Red Devils “would prefer” to cash in on his transfer rather than lose him for free.

Lingard is still upset with his lack of playing time, according to the source, and “discussions over a new deal” “finished last month.”

He has been linked with a permanent return to his previous loan club West Ham United, but according to the source, the midfielder wants to wait until the conclusion of the season to see how things play out.

Following Lingard’s impressive loan spell at West Ham last season, Hammers manager David Moyes indicated his wish to keep him in his squad permanently.

However, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that the English winger will only be on loan at the club.

Moyes addressed Lingard’s issue one more earlier this month.

Moyes is “disappointed” in how Manchester United has squandered Lingard’s skill, but he also admits that he can’t do much about it.

“I can’t really speak about him because he’s a Manchester United player and it’s not for me to speak about him,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “However, he was extremely beneficial to us.” Jesse [Lingard] is well aware of our collective opinion of him. My disappointment for Jesse is that I believe he is a gifted football player who is not playing.” “He was vital in our second half of the season,” the boss added. “However, you have to give the players credit; they’ve moved on without Jesse.” It’s possible that Jesse made a difference in this situation. However, the players have progressed and are now at a higher level. But I have to say, Jesse played a significant role in that.”