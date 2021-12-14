Man United Transfer Rumors: The Red Devils Are Planning A Surprising Move For Columbian Goal Machine.

In the winter, a prolific goal scorer from South America could join the English Premier League.

In the early stages of Manchester United’s recovery, transfers were not a viable option.

Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager, recently hinted at the prospect of bringing in new players during the January transfer window.

FC Porto forward Luis Diaz is one of the players rumored to be on the club’s radar, according to Fichajes. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the source, Manchester United has become one of the latest suitors for Diaz, who has already been pursued by Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to the report, Porto’s humiliating exit from the UEFA Champions League this season may urge them to sell Diaz in the forthcoming transfer window.

Liverpool is thought to be monitoring the 24-year-situation, old’s while Manchester City has already made contact with Porto about a possible deal.

The Colombian goal machine has been highly praised and is regarded as one of Europe’s most improved players.

Diaz has already scored 13 goals in 20 games for Porto in all competitions.

However, Diaz’s extraordinary set of exploits in this year’s Copa America event is the main reason why so many people are raving about him.

Diaz finished the famous South American football competition tied for fourth place with Lionel Messi with four goals.

Since then, big-name clubs have expressed interest in the forward, and his agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, is well aware of it.

“Clearly, the clubs’ interest has grown as a result of Luis [Diaz’s] fantastic Copa América performance, but there is currently nothing solid,” Van Strahalen admitted.

It’s unclear whether Diaz has checked all of the boxes on Rangnick’s list.

One thing is certain, however: the Red Devils’ manager knows exactly who he wants to sign in January.

"My perspective on winter [January] transfers is clear: it has to be a player who can increase the team's quality," Rangnick explained. "As a result, regardless of the position on the field, it must be a high-quality player." "Not only does he require the appropriate quality, but he also needs the correct mentality," the manager stressed. "We need the best mentality we can get in this competitive league." He must be mature, and he must possess a winning mentality. In this league, I believe mentality is more important.