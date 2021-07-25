Man United Transfer Rumors: Solskjaer Reveals Latest On Pogba’s Future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, has issued an update on Paul Pogba’s future and may have addressed speculations of a transfer away from Old Trafford.

As he nears his return to Manchester United after his holiday, the transfer rumors around Pogba have escalated. During the preseason, Solskjaer was asked about the issue with the midfielder.

There have been “talks” between United and Pogba and his representatives, according to Solskjaer. The only thing he knows for sure is the player’s commitment to the forthcoming season.

At a recent press conference, the Red Devils coach said, “There’s always chatter about Paul [Pogba] and clubs being interested, and we’ve seen Paul at his best.” “Paul understands how we feel about it, and I’ve liked working with him, and I hope we can continue to collaborate.”

“I’m not in the details of every single one of the negotiations between the club and Paul’s representatives,” he noted. “I don’t have anything to say about it. Let’s wait and see what occurs. The talks between Paul’s agents and the club’s representatives are still ongoing. Paul has shown his excitement for the season in every conversation I’ve had with him.”

Pogba’s current contract with Manchester United has one year left on it, after which he will be available for free next summer. As early as January 1, 2022, he could negotiate a free agency move to a club outside of the English Premier League.

The Red Devils do not want Pogba to depart for nothing, but they have yet to agree on new terms after having their previous contract offer rejected by the World Cup champion, according to ESPN.

Ligue 1 club PSG is still “ready to begin negotiations” for Pogba’s transfer, with Manchester United rumored to be willing to allow the Frenchman leave for a sum of £50 million.

Barcelona, in addition to PSG, is anticipated to make a bid for Pogba. Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, is looking for a “beast” signing to startle the “media,” and Pogba stands out as a possible target right now.

If Pogba insists on leaving Manchester United, Solskjaer is thought to be considering bringing in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a possible replacement.

However, the Red Devils would have competition for Aouar’s signature, as the midfielder has a number of suitors, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.