Man United Transfer Rumors: Rangnick’s Former Favorite Player Responds

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing a player who is familiar to Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are allegedly interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Hadaira as Rangnick prepares for his first transfer window as Red Devils manager.

Hadaira played for Rangnick in German football, and while a reunion with his coach at Old Trafford would be exciting, the player himself believes that it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“Everyone has a favorite team as a kid, and mine was Manchester United,” he told the German publication Bild through the Manchester Evening News. “Cristiano Ronaldo was a big fan of mine, as were Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, and Anderson. But if you want to talk about rumors with me, I’m in Leipzig and doing well.” Despite his disinterest in joining Manchester United, Haidara expressed his gratitude to Rangnick for not abandoning him while he was down.

“Yes, Ralf [Rangnick] is an important part of my career,” the 23-year-old admitted. “Don’t forget, I tore my cruciate ligament when Leipzig tried to sign me.” Ralf, on the other hand, suggested that I come anyhow. That’s something I wouldn’t have predicted back then.” “”I owe him a big debt of gratitude since he genuinely cared for me and instilled enormous trust in me as a coach at Leipzig,” he added. “He then advised me to stick with RB and trust Julian Nagelsmann to improve me.” RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff recently stated that Haidara is a “player that Rangnick adores,” confirming the midfielder’s claim. “I told [Haidara] Doudou today that he is one of my favorite players,” “At a press conference, Mintzlaff stated. “He’s a fantastic match for us. Ralf Rangnick, of course, is a fan of this player. For the time being, nothing will burn.” It’s only a matter of time before Haidara has a change of heart and joins Rangnick at Manchester United.

Until then, the guru of “gegenpressing” will be aiming to add a good addition to his squad next month.

Rangnick remarked, “My position on winter [January] transfers is clear: it needs to be a player who would improve the quality and assist the club become better.” “As a result, regardless of the position on the field, it must be a high-quality player.” “Not only does he require the correct quality, but he also needs the right mentality,” the manager concluded. “We need the finest possible mentality for this competitive competition. He must be mature enough, he must be mature enough. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.