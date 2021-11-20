Man United Transfer Rumors: Haaland’s ‘Decision’ Could Be Determined By Sancho’s ‘Strange’ Situation

In the summer transfer window, Manchester United is likely to be among the suitors for Borussia Dortmund’s goal machine Erling Haaland.

Haaland will most likely be one of the major draws in the coming transfer windows after scoring 13 goals in ten games this season. Manchester United, a big-spending club, is already in the mix, but a transfer swoop may not be easy.

Haaland is unconcerned about reports linking his name to a move away from Borussia Dortmund at this time. If Manchester United is to pursue the Norwegian, the club will need to come up with a winning concept, according to reputed transfer insider and Eurosport journalist Dean Jones.

According to Jones, Manchester United may face difficulties with Haaland’s predicament because the player is not in a hurry to make a “determination” about his future. Another reason for the Borussia Dortmund star’s refusal to go is his former colleague Jadon Sancho’s “abnormal” fall following his move to Manchester United.

“Earlier in his career, [Haaland] might have joined Juventus or Manchester United, but neither felt right to a teenager who sought weekly first-team involvement at one of Europe’s elite clubs,” Jones wrote.

“The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo raises new doubts about how he will fit in, and Jadon Sancho’s unusual time in Manchester is seen as a red warning,” he added. “Being on the bench is a nightmare that Haaland can’t imagine.” Sancho’s fate has yet to have an impact on Haaland’s club preferences. He had previously stated that he is “enjoying” his time at Dortmund.

In the case of Sancho, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agreed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence had a significant impact on the youngster’s development in English football.

Despite this, Solskjaer stated that Sancho’s time will come, and that the most important thing is that the player maintains his will.

“[Sancho’s] 21 years old, he’s learning the game, how we practice, how we play, the Premier League, but he’s come in hungry to learn,” Solskjaer stated earlier this season.

"We understood his talent and signed him with the expectation of having a great forward here for the next 10 or 12 years," he continued. "Jadon is getting his bearings; it's terrible that he got sick right before he was supposed to come in