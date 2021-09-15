Man United suffers a shock Champions League defeat as Lukaku gives Chelsea a boost.

Despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their Champions League opening on Tuesday, while Chelsea began their title defense by defeating Zenit.

Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou in their first European match since Lionel Messi’s departure. Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the German powerhouse.

Ronaldo, the competition’s all-time record scorer, scored his 135th goal after 13 minutes in Bern, but Swiss champions Young Boys responded after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off.

Before halftime, the United defender was sent out for a risky tackle on Christopher Martins. In the second half, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu equalized before Jordan Siebatcheu seized the winner with the final kick.

“This is the group’s first game. “We have a lot of games to make up for, and we have to do it,” United captain Harry Maguire said.

“In our next game, we’ll strive to get three points and create momentum from there.”

In two weeks, United will host Villarreal. The Spaniards, who defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Europa League final last season, drew 2-2 with Atalanta at home in the other Group F fixture.

Atalanta took the lead through Remo Freuler, but Villarreal came back with goals from Manu Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma. With a late equalizer, Robin Gosens rescued the game.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku scored after 69 minutes at Stamford Bridge to give the holders a 1-0 win over Zenit, whose Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg will host the final next May.

To give Thomas Tuchel’s team a winning start in Group H, Lukaku headed in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross.

Tuchel said of Lukaku, “The ones who are there to score frequently for their teams are extremely vital because one goal changes the whole flow of the match.”

Juventus leads the section after a 3-0 win over Malmo of Sweden in the first round.

Juve took the lead through Alex Sandro’s header, and Paulo Dybala converted a penalty before Alvaro Morata added a third for a team that has only one point from three Serie A games.

Bayern extended their Champions League unbeaten run to 19 games by thrashing Barcelona in the first encounter between the clubs since Bayern won 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final last year.

On 34 minutes, Thomas Mueller put Bayern ahead, and Lewandowski scored twice in the second half to take Julian Nagelsmann’s team home. Brief News from Washington Newsday.