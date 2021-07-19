Man United striker compared to Harry Kane is expected to perform well in preseason.

This season, a Manchester United wonderkid will have the opportunity to play in the senior team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team boasts a diverse group of young players. As the pre-season begins, the Norwegian is looking for players that can check off a lot of boxes and make the first squad.

Manchester United Under-23 striker Joe Hugill is one of the most famous teenagers set to show off his talent.

In January, the 17-year-old grabbed headlines when he scored four goals in Manchester United U-23’s 6-3 victory over Liverpool.

Solskjaer has mentioned that he is “looking forward to seeing his improvement” since then.

Hugill’s physical talents have always been praised by Manchester United academy coaches, in addition to his obvious goal-scoring instincts.

Hugill, who stands 6-foot-2, knows how to make the most of his height and length. The striker has been compared to Tottenham Hotspur icon Harry Kane because of his tendency to score in large groups.

Hugill made his debut for Solskjaer on Sunday, when the Red Devils traveled to Pride Park Stadium to face Derby County in their first pre-season encounter of the season.

Hugill didn’t score, but he was glad to “have some minutes in the tank” in his first appearance.

Solskjaer stated ahead of the friendly against Wayne Rooney’s side that he is convinced that the current crop of young players in his squad can prove themselves worthy of a place among the big guys.

The team boasts seasoned veterans in Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, and Alex Telles, according to Solskjaer, but he is still “confident” the young bunch will aim to “impress” him.

Solskjaer told MUTV, “I think they can impress me, and I’m sure they will try.” “When young kids have a chance, they go because they’re terrific players. Now it’s about figuring out who can play with the older kids and who can fit in with the group. We have a youthful group training, but we have some experience with Juan, Nemanja, Jesse, and Alex, all of whom are seasoned pros.”

Despite being upbeat about his young squad, Solskjaer stated that some may be loaned out.

“As time goes on, more and more players from the Euros will join us,” the Red Devils manager said. “[The children] will have a taste of football. Then, in early August, some will be loaned out.

“We’ve already lined up a handful, and some of them are still in talks with the players about where they want to go. Brief News from Washington Newsday.