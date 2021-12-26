Man United Signs Teenage Striker To Long-Term Contract Ahead Of January Transfer Window

With Manchester United, a lethal goal scorer may have a bright career.

Anthony Elanga signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United after agreeing to a new contract before Christmas Eve, according to the club.

Elanga has agreed to a new contract that would keep him at the club until June 2026, with an option for another year.

The 19-year-old had only been with Manchester United for nine months when he signed a contract, but following a strong showing in Division 2 of the English Premier League, the Red Devils want Elanga to stay at Old Trafford.

Elanga has worked hard since joining Manchester United at the age of 12 to gain a berth in the club’s youth teams. In 18 games during the 2020-21 season, he scored a total of 10 goals. Elanga appears to be in great shape this season.