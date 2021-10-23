Man United rumors: The Red Devils are re-evaluating an ex-Barcelona striker who isn’t impressed by Messi.

Despite possessing Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United may still be looking to strengthen their offense, according to reports.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pleased with his current front line, which includes a number of talented strikers. Although Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly the best choice, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, and Mason Greenwood are also capable of scoring in large groups.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been keeping an eye on RB Leipzig striker Dani Olmo, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Olmo’s amazing 19 goal contributions in his maiden season in Germany, as well as a streak of excellent performances last season, have piqued the interest of “many clubs,” including his boyhood club Barcelona.

Barca, on the other hand, is unlikely to be mentioned due to the club’s present financial difficulties. As a result, it is predicted that Manchester United and Manchester City will take advantage of the circumstance.

Falk claimed that United has scouted Olmo at “several matches” between the two Manchester teams. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for Olmo on multiple occasions. Indeed, just two weeks after his return to Old Trafford, a source claimed that the 23-year-old was already on United’s radar.

Olmo, like many of the sport’s most well-known players, was trained in Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy.

Olmo left Catalans at the age of 16 for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, where he became one of the team’s most renowned players. The Spaniard hinted at a possible return to Barca seven years after parting ways.

Olmo noted earlier this year that “Barça will always have a particular place in my heart.” “It was an honor to perform there.” It serves as a model for the rest of the football world, and any child would give anything to play there, where so many greats have come to learn the game.” Lionel Messi, Barcelona’s former talisman, is idolized by most La Masia alumni. Olmo, on the other hand, was one of the few exceptions, as he was already too concentrated on improving his skills, unlike most other kids his age.

“I was eight years old at the time. I was blissfully playing with a ball by myself when someone — I believe it was a friend of my father’s — came over and said, ‘Hey, Dani, come here!’ You’re not going to believe what I’m about to tell you. ‘You’re going to be photographed with Lionel Messi!’ The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.