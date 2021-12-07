Man United Rumors: The Red Devils Are Nearing The End Of Their Season’s First Departure.

An outcast from Manchester United could be on his way to a new start at a rival club.

Jesse Lingard is one of Manchester United’s players who has struggled to find regular playing time due to a variety of factors.

Lingard has been on and off the pitch during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager.

While it is unclear whether his fate will remain the same under temporary Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick, English Premier League club Newcastle United has already made a move.

Newcastle United is now undergoing a rebuilding process and is rumored to be planning a major swoop for a number of players. Lingard of Manchester United is one of them, according to The Times.

Newcastle is “willing to make Lingard its biggest earner,” according to the source, and a January transfer is already in the works.

Lingard’s current Manchester United contract is scheduled to expire next summer, and Newcastle hopes to “kickstart its season” by bringing him in.

As of now, “talks have already taken place” between Lingard’s camp and Newcastle, with the player receiving a “four and a half-year deal.”

According to the report, the reported offer will make Lingard the club’s best earner because it is “far in excess of the 100,000-a-week pay” of Newcastle’s existing highest-paid player.

Lingard, who had a standout loan spell at West Ham United, has made no secret of his desire to play regular club football minutes.

Despite being confident in his ability to produce, he was unable to do so under Solskjaer.

“If I keep performing and doing well, you never know what can happen,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports in October. “I keep confidence in myself and when I have time on the pitch, I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing.”

“You want to start playing games,” he continued. “I’m always ready to play when I’m a sub.” When I’m called up, I’m always ready to help.” Lingard has yet to play under new Manchester United manager David Rangnick, not because he doesn’t want to, but because he is uncomfortable.

“The team performed admirably against Arsenal, particularly in the second half. “There was no reason to modify the XI because everyone was fit and available,” Rangnick remarked. “After training [yesterday], Jesse [Lingard] and Anthony [Martial] said they didn’t feel good and were in discomfort. That is why they are not part of the squad.”