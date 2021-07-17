Man United rumors: Striker ‘identical’ to Lionel Messi is requesting a major favor

A Manchester United striker doesn’t appear to think he’ll be successful at the club.

Facundo Pellistri, who was hailed as one of Manchester United’s most exciting recruits last year, now wants to go abroad.

Pellistri joined the Red Devils from Penarol in October and was expected to be one of the team’s future stars.

However, the 19-year-old was loaned out to La Liga side Alaves after failing to earn a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s loaded attacking lineup.

Pellistri’s time at Alaves appears to have gone well, as he has requested that Manchester United allow him to return and complete his loan spell with the Spanish club, according to AS.

Pellistri made 12 appearances for Alaves last season. He didn’t score a goal, but he “has left a nice mark” on the La Liga team because of his abilities on and off the field, according to the source.

Pellistri’s apparent request has yet to be decided by Manchester United.

What is certain at this point is that Solskjaer recognizes that the teenager has a bright future in his club.

In October, Solskjaer said of Pellistri, “While we recognize it will take time for him to adapt to the English game, he is capable of having an effect with his pace and ability to defeat his opponent.”

“Facundo has the ideal platform to develop at Manchester United, and he possesses all of the technical talents as well as the appropriate mentality to become a great player here.”

Les Parry, the Manchester United Academy player performance manager, recently praised Pellistri’s outstanding performance at Alaves.

Parry told Manchester United’s official website, “[Pellistri] He did brilliantly and they [Alaves] adored him.” “ He is unafraid. He’s fearless and doesn’t back down from a challenge.”

He said, "And one thing you can't let Facundo do when he sprints at defenders is get inside the box. He has excellent feet and leaves people standing as he enters the ring. As you say, the supporters there adored him."

What’s more intriguing is that Pellistri has already drawn parallels to Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

The Uruguayan striker, on the other hand, has stated that he is more similar to Messi than other well-known forwards in the game.

“Players like [Kylian] appeal to me. Brief News from Washington Newsday.