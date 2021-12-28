Man United Rumors: Sporting Director Addresses Kai Havertz As ‘Heir’ To Red Devils.

Manchester United may have to cross one name off its list of transfer objectives in the coming window.

Manchester United is anticipated to look for a potential signing in the midfield pool during the January transfer window. While the Red Devils are currently dealing with the saga surrounding midfielder Paul Pogba’s contract renewal, reports have surfaced that they will make a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

However, Bayer Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller stated that any team would find it tough to get the 18-year-old out of his current contract. Voller is also confident that Wirtz “will be in good hands” with them “for a few more years.” “We know that he will be in good hands here for a few more years, not only because of the contractual position, but also because of the confidence we have developed in him and his family,” Voller told Bild of Wirtz’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Since Chelsea signed the 22-year-old last summer, Wirtz has established himself as the “successor to Kai Havertz” at Bayer Leverkusen. For Voller, Wirtz may follow in the footsteps of Havertz, as his side will eventually become “too little” for the youngster.

“Perhaps, like Kai [Havertz], that day will come when this club will be too little for Florian,” he confessed. “However, that will take some time. Florian should continue with us for a few more years, in [my]opinion. That is crucial for us and the Bundesliga as a whole, and I believe it is also his plan.” Manchester United might make a January transfer window bid for Wirtz if interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes he is a “high-quality” player with a “winning attitude.” Rangnick previously stated of his January transfer ambitions, “My attitude on winter [January] signings is clear: it needs to be a player who would boost the quality and assist the club grow better.” “As a result, regardless of the position on the field, it must be a high-quality player.” “Not only does he require the appropriate quality, but he also needs the correct mentality,” the manager stressed. “We need the finest possible mentality for this competitive competition. He must be mature, and he must possess a winning mentality. The mentality, in my opinion, is more important in this league than in any other. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.