Man United Rumors: Solskjaer Hasn’t Made Up His Mind About Who Will Play Goalkeeper.

Despite David de Gea’s heroics this weekend at London Stadium, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to name his starting goalkeeper.

Solskjaer has not yet committed to the 30-year-old Spaniard, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, because backup Dean Henderson is anticipated to challenge for the post once he returns to the first squad.

“After the Spain international elected to return early following the European Championship, Solskjaer has been impressed with De Gea’s effort in training, but sources have informed ESPN that Henderson has also been offered encouragement that the gloves remain up for grabs,” Dawson wrote.

Former Red Devils teammate-turned-analyst Gary Neville has also encouraged Solskjaer to make his decision, according to Dawson.

The Norwegian manager, on the other hand, believes that the rivalry between the two goalkeepers will benefit everyone involved, particularly the team.

When United meet West Ham United in a Carabao Cup match on Wednesday, September 22, Solskjaer has already stated that de Gea will be on the bench, and either Henderson or Tom Heaton will start.

In the past, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated his intention to split games between Henderson and de Gea in order to save either player for the final months of the English Premier League season.

Since Henderson’s bout with COVID-19, the goalkeeper position at Old Trafford has remained quiet, although the English keeper has played two matches with the Under-23 group to prepare for first-team action.

Despite the paucity of transfer rumors around de Gea, the de Gea-Henderson scenario has been one of Manchester United’s more interesting storylines to watch this season. The latter has declared his desire to be the club’s primary goalkeeper.

There was cause to be concerned that De Gea’s goalkeeping reflexes had deteriorated, but his game-saving penalty against West Ham United shown that he still has much left in him.

If Solskjaer chooses Henderson for the encounter on Wednesday, it will be a must-see for Manchester United supporters.

The Red Devils’ next Premier League match is against Aston Villa on Saturday, September 25 at Old Trafford.