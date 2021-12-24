Man United rumors: Ronaldo’s presence has aided the club’s efforts to sign Haaland.

As clubs throughout Europe prepare to make signings in the upcoming January transfer window, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland could end up at Manchester United courtesy to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland has previously expressed his adoration for the Portuguese superstar and stated that he has had a significant influence on his football approach.

“I’d love to meet him and tell him that it’s because of him that I’m a footballer.” Last year, Haaland told the Manchester Evening News, “He’s always been a role model for me.”

Early this year, Ronaldo also sent Haaland his flowers, indicating that he sees him as a top-tier emerging prospect.

“It’s difficult to pick just one guy and declare him the best. But I believe it’s great to watch this new crop of young players coming through, such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe,” he said in the same Manchester Evening News article.

The speculations tying Haaland to Manchester United have been flying high since manager Ralf Rangnick expressed his desire for Haaland to join the Red Devils, which might happen during the summer transfer window of 2022.

Since the last summer transfer window, the entire football world has been jockeying for position, with teams hoping to have the world-class Norwegian lead their attacking groupings.

The €75 million ($84.5 million) release clause in Haaland’s contract with Borussia Dortmund is slated to kick in next summer.

The Norwegian has been on the radar of all big teams, with his incredible goal-scoring ability establishing him as one of the game’s next generational stars.

This season, he has 19 goals in 16 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, bringing his total to 76 goals in 75 games for the perennial German Bundesliga powerhouse.

Manchester United will face heavy competition in their attempt to get Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid preparing bids for the emerging superstar.

The renowned 63-year-old German tactician has long been linked to Haaland’s camp, having assisted in his move from Molde to RB Leipzig in 2018 while serving as the latter club’s sporting director.

With a predicted attacking group of Ronaldo, Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood, Manchester United become instant favorites to win the English Premier League next season if they can sign Haaland.